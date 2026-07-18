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Hermosa Little League community remembers Josh Sall for giving spirit

Kevin Cody
Hermosa Little League community remembers Josh Sall for giving spirit
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The Hermosa Beach Little League community gathered Sunday afternoon, July 12,  on the beach at Eighth Street  to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Josh Sall, who passed away July 3, at age 53.  Little League president Evan Smith described Sall as a legend inspiring, bigger than life coach and community volunteer.

Hermosa Beach Little League president Evan Smith addresses Josh Sall paddleout.

“He gave 100 percent to everything he did, from picking up trash after the Farmers Market, to getting the Clark fields into the best condition we have ever seen,” Smith said. “Let’s remember him for his big heart, and all the love he shared. Above all, let’s remember him for the pure joy on his face after his son Revson drove in the walk-off run in that insane, 9-run rally to win the AAA semi finals.” 

“You had to brace yourself for his bear hugs,” friend Tom Ball said. ER

Hermosa Beach Little League leader John Sall. Photo courtesy of HBLL

Michelle Smith addresses Josh Salls paddleout.

Tommy Ball addresses Josh Sall paddleout

Cruz Lange, Magnus Swanson, Jack Mehling, and Thomas Ball

Ben Silver and Colin Russell at Josh Sall paddleout.

Brad Johnson at Josh Sall paddleout.

Baywatch Redondo Beach joins Josh Salls paddleout.

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