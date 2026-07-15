FIFA World Cup watch-parties begin in Hermosa Beach

by Laura Garber

A sea of blue and red jerseys and bikini-clad fans hit the sand south of the Hermosa Beach pier for the kickoff FIFA World Cup watch party hosted by Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy, and the City of Hermosa Beach on Tuesday, July 14.

Roughly 400 attendees watched France and Spain face off in the semi-final round.

Among them was Spain fan Carlos Landaverde, who also attended two LA Galaxy watch parties in Carson.

“It’s probably one of the more entertaining World Cups in a while,” Landaverde said. “I think the new format is good as well; more teams, more opportunities. With smaller teams, we tend to downplay them a lot, but this World Cup has been full of shock and emotion.”

Laurent Vautaret, from the French Alps, now working in Hermosa Beach, came for his first watch-party of the tournament and was rooting for France.

“We’re gonna win it,” Vautaret said. “Just another five days and that’s it. Wrap it up.”

But Spain’s team won 2-0, upending World Cup leader and two-time World Cup winner France.

La Roja fans cheered throughout the match as Les Bleus fans sat puzzled by Spain’s distinct defense.

As players prepared for the World Cup, so did City staff.

“I love bringing people into the city, making residents happy and making Hermosa Beach the best little beach city in the world,” said Kalyn Kaemerle, Hermosa Beach Special Events and Filming Coordinator.

Over 2,000 people have registered for the two watch-party matches, scheduled for this weekend, according to Kaemerle. Planning an event of this scale required coordination across nearly every city department, she said, including the police department, public works and the City Council.

“LA Galaxy wanted to be involved in the World Cup in any way that we could,” Kara Korber, LA Galaxy’s Vice President of Sports Development, said. “This is a moment when soccer fans are going to pick their club team, if they don’t already have one. New fans are going to continue following the sport.”

LA Galaxy play home games at the 21,000 seat Dignity Health Sport Park in Carson. The club is giving out two free tickets to new Hermosa fans who sign up by email, but have not attended an LA Galaxy match in the past 10 years.

LA Galaxy plays cross-town rival LAFC on Friday, July 17.

“We know our fans are here. We love the South Bay,” Korber said. “So it was an obvious location for us to return to for this watch party series.”

Argentina versus England drew a larger crowd Wednesday, July 15, with nearly 700 attendees.

The beach watch-parties will continue with the third-place game on Saturday, July 18, and the final match on Sunday, July 19. Gates open at 11 a.m. and games start at 12 p.m.

Playing for third will be France and England. The final match will feature a showdown between Spain and the reigning 2022 World Cup victors, Argentina.

“It’s crazy how you would have never thought that you can really interact with everyone, but when it comes to sports, everyone’s connected,” Landaverde said. “You never knew this community was here until an event like this happens, and it just shows why it’s a really great sport, probably one of the best sports in the world.” ER