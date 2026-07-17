Easy Reader 56th Anniversary Writing, Photography, Cartoon, Video Contest Guidelines
Easy Reader 56th Anniversary
Writing, Photography, Video and Cartoon Contest Guidelines
Presented by Paul’s Photo
Best story: $300
Best photograph: Camera
Best video: $150
Best cartoon: $100
Submission Deadline: Friday, Thursday, August 6, 2026
Publication date: Thursday, August 13, 2017
Submission requirements: Writings, photographs and cartoons must be submitted by email or on disk or flash drive. Videos may be submitted through transfer services or on disk or flash drives.
Email address: kevin@easyreadernews.com.
Mailing address: Easy Reader Box 427, Hermosa Beach, Ca. 90254.
Street address: 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach, Ca. 90254
Story guidelines: Stories may be real, imaginary or confabulated. Preference will be given to stories relating to the South Bay. Stories should be no more than 1,500 words. . Email stories to kevin@easyreadernews.com.
Photo guidelines: Photos must have been taken in the South Bay between September 2025 and July 2026.
File name format: lastname-title.jpg. 2 to 5 megabytes.
All photo submissions must be accompanied by the photographer’s name and address, when and where the photo was shot, type of camera and name of shot. Limit of 4 entries per photographer.
Video guidelines: Limit of 2 videos per videographer. 2 to 4 minutes. Preference given to videos relating to the South Bay.
Cartoon guidelines: Preference given to cartoons relating to the South Bay
Return policy: No submissions will be returned.
Usage rights: Writers, and photographers who submit entries to Easy Reader’s 2026 anniversary contest authorize Easy Reader and its affiliate’s limited rights for use of the submissions for print, web and social media. Participants retain ownership rights.
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