Baywatch Community Calendar

Compiled by Sally P. Flack. To submit calendar items, please email sally@easyreadernews.com

Thursday, July 23rd

Comedy by the Slice, Pedones

Every Thursday night at Pedones Pizza. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1332 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For more information call (310) 376-0949

Shrek The Musical, Armstrong Theatre

The Aerospace Players present “Shrek the Musical,” a stage adaptation of the 2001 DreamWorks animated film. 7:30 p.m. Live orchestra: Additional shows/times: Friday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 25, 2 p.m. $20 to $26. Kids Free Matinee (first 100 children 12 and under free with a ticketed adult. Must RSVP at aeroplayers.org. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. To purchase tickets and more details, please visit Torr-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/events

Friday, July 24

MacBeth by the Sea, Veterans Park

Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless. 7 p.m. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. For more information, visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Saturday, July 25

Mayor Detoy, Valley Park

As part of National Parks and Recreation Month, Hermosa Beach Mayor Mike Detoy’s Conversation and Picnic in the Park event will be held from 12 to 2p.m. at Valley Park, 2521 Valley Drive. Engage with Mayor Detoy on any topic of interest. Bring your own snacks or enjoy light refreshments provided by the City. Free to attend. Please RSVP to anny@hermosabeach.gov.

Second Story Theatre Comedy Night, Hermosa

Experience one of the South Bay’s favorite live comedy series, featuring nationally touring comedian Michael Anekwe. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

$30. 7 p.m. rimovisiongroup.org/comedynights

Macbeth by the Sea, Redondo

Closing show. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. 7 p.m. Dominguez Park, 200 Flager Lane, Redondo Beach. For more information visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Sunday, July 26th

Concert in the Park, Manhattan Beach

Kenny Metcalf in a Tribute to Elton John’s early years. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks. 5-7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach.

Antique Street Faire, Torrance

Over 225 vendors transform the streets of downtown Torrance into an eclectic open-air market. Antique Appraisal booth only $3 per item. 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. located at 1317 Sartori Avenue, Torrance. For further information call (310) 328-6107 or visit http://streetfaireantiques.com

Tuesday, July 28

South Bay Bridge Club, Lomita

Bridge Workshop with accredited teacher Diamond Life Master Gerri Sofa-Carlson every Tuesday. Learn new strategies. Free. 10 a.m. noon. 24100 Narbonne Ave. #105 For further information call 310-325-7222

Wednesday, July 29

International Surf Festival, Beach Cities

Through Sunday, August 2. The annual International Surf Festival provides physical fitness activities for thousands of participants, ages 8 to 80s. The three signature events for the festival are the Judge Taplin Lifeguard Medley Relay, the Dwight Crum Pier-to-Pier Swim, and the Charlie Saikley 6-Man Volleyball Tournament. Other events include a surfing contest, bodysurfing contest, beach run, paddleboard races, dory race, and youth events. For schedule visit surffestival.org.

Dine around ARTesia & ARTwalk – Redondo

The Redondo Beach Business Association (NRBBA) offers an all-you-can-taste restaurant stroll with an ARTwalk in partnership with Redondo Beach Art Group. The ARTwalk pairs local artists with businesses to display and sell their work. Raffle tickets available with prizes featuring gift cards and prizes. RBAG hosts a silent auction with original art pieces. Wednesday,July 29 (East Artesia) and Thursday, August 20 (West Artesia), from 5-8 p.m. Check in at South Bay Aquatics, 2610 Artesia Blvd. Information at nrbba.org/announcing-dine-around-artesia.org

Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce – Palos Verdes Estates

70 years of Community, Commerce and Connection. An exclusive celebration for PVP Chamber members and their guests. Hosted by South Coast Botanic Garden in the Rose Garden. Music, wine Bar, taste of PV food stations. $70. 5:30 p.m – 7:30 p.m. Garden attire welcome. Register online manhattanbeachchamber.com.

Thursday, July 30

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Grateful to the Core, Grateful Dead Tribute. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West end of the pier. Visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music.

Spouse bereavement support, Redondo

Taking Time, a bereavement support non-profit provides two 8-week grief support groups. Loss of Spouse, Thurs., July 30 through Thurs., September 17. Registration required. To register call (424) 634-1956 or visit takingtime.org

Saturday, August 1

Charlie Saikley 6-Man Volleyball Tournament

Through Sunday, August 2, the legendary Charlie Saikley 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament. Amateur players competing with and against the best players in the world. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Pier. For more information, visit manhattanbeach.gov or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448.

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Manuel the Band, Indie Pop. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West end of the pier. Visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music.

Sunday, August 2

Summer Concert, Polliwog Park

Bring your beach chair, blankets, and snacks. 5 – 7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Wednesday, August 5

Summer Concert, The Point

Bring your blanket and enjoy live music on the lawn in The Plaza at The Point, 850 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo. 6 – 8 p.m. Barley, beach rock/reggae rock.

Thursday, August 6

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

“Hot Lava,” B-52’s Tributer. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West end of the pier. Visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music. ER