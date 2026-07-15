Baywatch Community Calendar: Event Spotlight

Manhattan Beach Tennis Open 7/20/2025 at Manhattan Beach Country Club Manhattan Beach resident Ella Kenney is congratulated by her kids after winning the women’s 4.0 division in singles at the Manhattan Beach Open last year. This year’s Manhattan Beach Open begins Thursday July 16, with finals at the Manhattan Country Club on Sunday, 19. For more information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448, or visit manhattanbeach.gov.

Compiled by Sally Flack. To submit calendar items, please email sally@easyreadernnews.com

Through Sunday, July 19.

Manhattan Beach Open Tennis Tournament

The finest open and recreational players in Southern California compete for bragging rights and cash. Live Oak Park Tennis Courts, 1901 N. Valley Drive and Mira Costa Tennis Courts, 701 S. Peck Avenue. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Exact match play times will vary each day.) Free. For more information visit contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448, or visit manhattanbeach.gov.

Thursday, July 16th

Ben Franklin trivia, Hermosa Museum

Test your knowledge of American history during an evening with Benjamin Franklin. Join Benjamin Franklin, played by Pete Hoffman, as your guide through trivia covering 250 years of U.S. history. Bring a team of up to six or make new friends on your trip through historical trivia. 6-8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum at 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For further information you can visit HermosaBeachHistoricalSociety.org

Manhattan Beach Open Tennis Tournament

The finest open and recreational players in Southern California compete for bragging rights and cash. Live Oak Park Tennis Courts, 1901 N. Valley Drive and Mira Costa Tennis Courts, 701 S. Peck Avenue. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Exact match play times will vary each day.) Finals Sunday, July 17 at the Manhattan Country Club Free. For more information visit contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448, or visit manhattanbeach.gov..

RBAG “Scapes,” Destination Arts

Group exhibit featuring artists from the Redondo Beach Art Group. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Destination: Art, 1815 W. 213th Street #135, Torrance, CA. 90501

All America City Award Event – Torrance

Sares Regis Group and the Torrance Historical Society are hosting a 1950’s family summer event in celebration of Torrance’s 1956 All-America City Award. The Torrance Women’s Club will have their 1950s club scrapbook available for viewing. Free, in front of the Torrance Historical Society and Museum, at 1345 Post Avenue. For more information visit www.discovertorrance.com

Friday, July 17

Land, Sea & Story, Easy Reader

An exhibit of horses and seascape pastels by Lynn Attig opens tonight and continues through to September. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Easy Reader, 67 14th St., Hermosa Beach.

MacBeth by the Sea, Polliwog Park

Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of MacBeth. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless. 7 p.m. Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For more information visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Sligo Rags, an Irish Band. 6-8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier. Bring a blanket and a chair and enjoy the sounds of summer. For more information visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music

Parenting author, Buca di Beppo

Therapist, and author of “Parent Yourself First: Raise Confident, Compassionate Kids By Becoming The Parent You Wish You’d Had” is in reflective conversation. 6 p.m. Free, in collaboration with Moonstone & Mist Bookshop. Buca di Beppo, 1670 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach.

Museum of Flight, Seas to Outer Space.

Ken “Taco” Cockrell shares his experiences flying jet planes off aircraft carriers and completing five orbital space flights as a member of NASA’s astronaut program 11a.m. Museum members are free. Non-members $15. Free parking. 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. For more information call (310) 326-9544 or you can visit www.wmof.com

Shrek The Musical — Armstrong Theatre

The Aerospace Players present “Shrek the Musical,” a stage adaptation of the 2001 DreamWorks animated film. Six shows with live orchestra: opening night Friday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July, 18 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, 2p.m. matinee. Additional shows/times: Thursday July 23rd 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24th 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 25th 2:00 p.m. matinee and closing matinee, Saturday, July 25th. $20 to $26. Kids Free Matinee (first 100 children 12 and under in free with a ticketed adult. Must RSVP at aeroplayers.org. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. To purchase tickets and more details please visit information Torr-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/events

Sunday, July 18th

Guided Nature Walk – Rancho Palos Verdes

Wander along a willow-filled canyon stream with native coastal sage scrub habitat. Look down on one of the only areas on the mainland where one can view Catalina schist. Themes: “Geology and Riparian Habitat”. Start time 9:00 a.m. Visit the Nature Center to learn more about the local habitat and history. For more information call (310) 544-5260 or visit www.losserenosrpv.org

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Sligo Rags, an Irish Band. 6-8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier. Bring a blanket and a chair and enjoy the sounds of summer. For more information visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Say It Ain’t Weezer, Weezer Tribute. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West end of the pier. Visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music.

Monday, July 20th

Summer Soiree, Uncorked Wine Shop

Grill & Grapes – – a summer barbecue with the best summer wines, live music . Wine tasting including six summer wines.Casual fare. 2-5 p.m. $55/members $45 location is 302 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For further information visit eventbrite.com

Tuesday, July 21st

South Bay Wish Craft, Klatch

Spend an afternoon making things with other creatives in a favorite local coffee shop. Bring your latest project or purchase a small kit. Klatch Coffee in Redondo Beach 2-5 p.m. Free, but RSVP required. To register and for further information please visit southbaywishcraft.com

Wednesday, July 22nd

Beach Cities Candidate Forum, Hermosa

Forum featuring Democratic Party State Senate and Assembly candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot. Candidates include Assembly District 66: Paul Seo and Sara Deen;

Senate District 24: John Erickson and Brian Goldsmith. 7 p.m. Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club 2515 Valley Dr, Hermosa Beach. For more information you can call Eric Horne at (424) 744-7300

Thursday, July 23rd

Comedy by the Slice, Pedones

Every Thursday night at Pedones Pizza. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 item minimum. 1332 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For more information call (310) 376-0949

Friday, July 24

MacBeth by the Sea, Veterans Park

Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless. 7 p.m. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. For more information visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Saturday, July 25

Mayor Detoy, Valley Park

As part of National Parks and Recreation Month, Mayor Mike Detoy’s Conversation and Picnic in the Park event will be held from 12 to 2p.m. at Valley Park, 2521 Valley Drive. Engage with Mayor Detoy on any topic of interest. Bring your own snacks or enjoy light refreshments provided by the City. Free to attend.Please RSVP to anny@hermosabeach.gov.

Shakespeare by the Sea, Dominguez Park, Redondo

Festival Closing show. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless. 7 p.m. Dominguez Park, 200 Flager Lane, Redondo Beach. For more information visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Sunday, July 26th

Concert in the Park – Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

Kenny Metcalf in a Tribute to Elton John’s early years. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks. 5-7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. Don’t miss, guaranteed good time!

Wed, July 29

The International Surf Festival, Beach Cities

Through Sunday, August 2. The annual International Surf Festival takes place across the four South Bay beach cities and provides physical fitness activities to thousands of participants who range in age from 8 years old to the late 80s. The three signature events for the festival are the Judge Taplin Lifeguard Medley Relay, the Dwight Crum Pier-to-Pier Swim, and the Charlie Saikley 6-Man Volleyball Tournament. Other events include a surfing contest, bodysurfing contest, beach run, paddleboard races, dory race, and youth events. For event schedule and more information, visit surffestival.org.