Local prep athletes, coaches earn winter season accolades

by Randy Angel

Local girls basketball players and coaches led All-CIF honors after three South Bay teams captured State Championships in Sacramento.

Girls from Redondo, Serra and Rolling Hills Prep claimed State titles last weekend in Sacramento.

Girls Basketball

Juniors Kayla Padilla (Bishop Montgomery) and Alexis Tucker (Serra) earned first-team Open Division honors. Tucker led the Cavaliers to the State Open Division title.

West Torrance senior forward Haley Jones and coach Riki Murakami were selected as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, in Division 1 while teammate senior Katie Timmerman was named to the first team.

In Division 2AA, Redondo sophomore guard Alyssa Munn earned Player of the Year honors, with coach Marcelo Enriquez receiving top coach recognition. Redondo junior Dylan Horton was named to the first team after helping the Sea Hawks win the State Division 2 championship..

Peninsula senior Jenna Yamada made the Division 3A team.

Rolling Hills Prep sophomore Macy Pakele earned Player of the Year honors in 4A while Richard Masson was selected as the Coach of the Year and teammate Aly Maxey made the first team. The Huskies captured the State Division 4 title.

Mary Star senior Hanalei Emnace earned first-team honors in Division 5AA.

Boys Basketball

Bishop Montgomery seniors Fletcher Tynen and David Singleton both made the Open Division team.

In Division 4A, Rolling Hills Prep senior Alex Garcia and sophomore Jt Tan were selected to the team.

Girls Water Polo

Mira Costa had two players named to the Division 3 team — junior Camille Lyter and sophomore Celeste Almendariz. The Mustangs fell to Harvard-Westlake 6-5 in the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals.

In Division 5, El Segundo junior Jenna Olson was selected to the All-CIF team.

Boys Soccer

In Division 1, Palos Verdes senior Cade Flanagan and Peninsula senior Julian Arregoces were both selected to the first team.

In Division 2, Mira Costa senior Tanner Hong made the first team along with West Torrance senior Cameron Korshavn and South Torrance seniors Kohl Kutsch and Mason Briggs. South reached the semifinals before losing to Sunny Hills 4-3 on penalty kicks after the game ended in a scoreless tie.

Bishop Montgomery senior Markus Reed made the Division 3 squad while El Segundo dominated the Division 5 selections after winning the division with a 2-0 victory over Hesperia.

El Segundo sophomore Christophe Charles and Andrew Kelley were named Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, while junior Jack Finders and sophomores Casey Lund and Logan Psimopoulos earned all-team honors.

Girls Soccer

Redondo freshman Ayala Lopez earned first-team honors in Division 2 while Bishop Montgomery senior Erin Atkinson was named to the Division 4 squad.