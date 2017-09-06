Court rules the course at Palos Verdes cross country Mini Meet

by Randy Angel

Mira Costa distance standout Xavier Court is off to a quick start this season as he prepares to make a run for Bay League, CIF and State cross country titles.

After winning last month’s Dick Fitzgerald 2-mile Run at the International Surf Festival and a trip to the Mustang’s annual training trip in Mammoth, Court kicked off the cross country season with a victory at the Palos Verdes Mini Meet on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Battling the heat and a talented field of runners from Mira Costa, Palos Verdes and Saugus, Court posted a time of 10 minutes, 6.24 seconds holding off Saugus’ Boon Andrews (10:07.27) and Palos Verdes’ Ian irish (10:24.24).

Palos Verdes had five runners finish in the top 10 including Irish, Wade Nygren (5th), Brandon Farnsworth (7th), Ryan Shikiya (8th) and Nate lantz (9th) to help the Sea Kings win the team title with 32 points. Saugus (35) placed second and Mira Costa (65) third.

Saugus boys are ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 2 and Palos Verdes is ranked No. 2 behind West Torrance in Division 3.

Mira Costa’s Cy Chittenden (10:40.47) placed 11th and JP Soares (10:58.23) finished 15th.

On the girls side, Saugus scored 29 points, well ahead of Mira Costa (48) and Palos Verdes (51).

Saugus’ Jacqueline Cascione captured the race with a time of 12:09.8. Palos Verdes’ Grace Catena was second at 12:27.65 and Mira Costa’s Brooke Inouye placed third at 12:39.65.

Palos Verdes’ Ellie Madeja had a top-ten finish placing 7th at 12:54.

Palos Verdes’ girls team is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 3 and Saugus is ranked No.. 7 in Division 2.

Redondo kicked off its season competing in a Tri-Meet with Santa Monica and Bishop Amat.

Mira Costa and Redondo will travel to Pasadena for the Cool Breeze Invitational that begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Select athletes from Palos Verdes squad will compete Saturday at the Lowell Invitational in San Francisco.