White Point Home Tour – Paean to the preserve

by Stephanie Cartozian

For many years, the 102 acres of oceanfront land on the north side of Paseo Del Mar off of Western Avenue in San Pedro was closed off to the public by a chain link fence. Then in 2001, a 25 year management agreement was signed between the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy and the property’s owner, the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was opened to the public and over the last 16 years, volunteers have planted native scrub and grasses and have installed public trails on the property. Previously threatened wildlife, such as the Cactus Wren have found the coastal sage scrub and plentiful cacti attractive enough to make the preserve their permanent home.

Each fall, the White House Home Tour is held to help fund the preserve and the White Point Nature Education Center. This year’s tour attracted over 300 guests, who visited five homes in San Pedro and one in Rancho Palos Verdes. The tour concluded with a party at the Brouwerij West with raffles, craft beers, food and wine. Proceeds benefited the White Point Nature Preserve and the Nature Education Center, which is housed in a historic Cold War assembly building.

Seacove

Greg and Patty Woods’ gated home on Seacove Drive in Palos Verdes is a testament to habitat preservation. “We purchased the property in December 1988, with the intention of building a new home. Bu we wanted to keep the same footprint as the original home.”

Their goal was to minimize the environmental impact. The pool is heated by green panels connected to copper and brass tubing that cycles water between the panels and the pool.

“Excess solar energy from the power wall charges our Tesla,” Patty said.

Greg Woods graduated in 1970 from a high school in Arlington Heights, Illinois. At his 20 year reunion, he ran into former classmate Michael Kemp, who had become an accomplished architect, specializing in challenging sites. The two worked together on designing the Wood’s dream home. The home took seven years to build and required a zone change and extensive geological surveying to win California Coastal Commission. It was the first home site win receive Coastal Commission approval to move a coastal setback.

The home’s most notable features is a 60-foot tall, glass atrium that lights the entry. “The atrium was Kemp’s vision. It elevated the home to new heights, literally and figuratively,” Greg said.

The couple also expressed appreciation to Buena Vista Construction for their addition of a loft to the home, which serves as Patty’s studio. This bluffside home has Portuguese Bend Point as its backyard and an unobstructed, close-up view of Catalina Island from the pinnacle of the 6,600 square foot home. Patty’s art is displayed throughout the home, including her faux wall treatments, as well as paintings and sculptures. Greg, a Realtor, won Palos Verdes Marathon three times and qualified for the Olympic trials in 1984. The couple met in 2006 and have three sons, Brian, Thomas and Anthony from Patty’s previous marriage. Greg had never been married before meeting Patty but having designed and built his dream home, it was time. Henry David Thoreau said, “What is once well done, is done forever.”

Warmouth Street

The backyard at this bluffside home in San Pedro takes a luxe seat at the

ocean’s edge, with an up close view of Catalina Island. The fruit and vegetable garden provide almost everything needed to make an Italian pizza in the outdoor pizza oven, which serves as the family gathering place. Drought-tolerant plants and succulents add to the natural beauty. Inside, the home has clean lines and pops of color, including works by Peninsula artist John Van Hamersveld, who donated a signed Endless Summer movie poster for the home tour auction.

West Seventh Street

This mid-century style, two story home on Vista Del Oro in San Pedro, is a sanctuary of light, thanks to glass walls and transom windows. The Great Room is a blend of living, dining and family rooms, looking out on a private garden, stone patio and gleaming pool. The blown glass chandelier is by renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Silvius Avenue

This San Pedro Palisades home has a remarkable view of the ocean and the Korean Friendship Bell at Angel’s Gate Park. Alongside the terraced gardens are twists and turns leading guests to multiple, charming outdoor seating areas. Where once sat a dirt backyard, and what was once considered by the owners to be a “Plain Jane” home, has been transformed into an intricate and sophisticated residence by its owners sweat equity.

Sunnyside Terrace

This 1930’s Averill Park home combines modern and original detail. Most of the artwork is contemporary, although the bathrooms maintain original architectural detail and showcase a handpainted mural and traditional chandelier over the bathtub. As in all the homes on the White Point Tour, there is an emphasis on outdoor enjoyment. The dual indoor/outdoor bar area leads out to the patio. The owners own the Rok ‘n’ Ell Baby Boutique on 8th Street in San Pedro.

Cabrillo Avenue

This San Pedro home is also its owner’s art studio, whose art, and that of other local artists is displayed throughout. An artist perch at the top of the spiral staircase offers a view of downtown Los Angeles, the mountains, Port of Los Angeles and the breakwater. Art is also exhibited outdoors, where a walkway leads to the owner studio, with several pottery kilns.