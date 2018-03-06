Teenager dies after falling from Esplanade balcony

by David Mendez

Vincent Barbee, 15, died after falling multiple stories from a balcony at his family home along The Esplanade in Redondo Beach at 6:30 p.m. Monday night. After paramedics arrived and began treatment, he was taken from the scene to Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Redondo Beach Police, Barbee was the only person home at the time, and no foul play is suspected. Police are investigating the events leading up to the incident.

Barbee is the son of former Redondo Beach City Councilwoman Martha Barbee. He was recently named to the Redondo Beach Youth Commission, and was an inaugural member of the South Bay Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadets. He was a freshman at Redondo Union High School.

“The Redondo Union High School students, staff, parents, and guardians are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students,” RUHS Principal Jens Brandt and RBUSD Superintendent Dr. Steven Keller wrote in a press release. “We will keep the family in our thoughts and support all students and staff who need assistance processing their grief. The Barbee family is a significant force in our learning community — Vince will be missed.”

The school has counselors available on site and available to help students with emotional trauma.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the Barbee family and the city,” said Mayor Bill Brand. “Vincent was a wonderful young man. Our hearts go out to Martha and the entire Barbee family.”