Paredes wins second St. Patrick’s 5K in three years

By Randy Angel

Los Angeles resident Juan Paredes returned to Redondo Beach Saturday looking for his second victory in three years at the 15th annual Village Runner St. Patrick’ 5K.

The 28-year-old former UC Santa Barbara distance standout, who did not compete in the race last year, improved his time by three seconds finishing the course with a time of 15 minutes, 20 seconds to win the event.

Last year’s winner Stewart Harwell, 34, of Redondo Beach posted a time of 16:04 and was followed by Santa Monica 33-year-old Adam Henry (16:40).

Canoga Park 37-year-old Julia Budniak was the top female with a time of 17:36. She was followed by Cambria Wu, 39, of Torrance (18:52) and Redondo Beach 52-year-old Kirsten Leetch (19:06).

Males winning their age group included: Rito Jasso (Perris, 1-8, 22:11), Jack Humphrey (Redondo Beach, 9-12, 20:22), Matt Craig (Torrance, 13-17, 19:46), Kenny Valdez (Carson, 18-24, 17:23), Juan Paredes (25-29), Stewart Harwell (30-34), Gareth Murran (Redondo Beach, 35-39, 16:46), Aaron Munger (Palos Verdes, 40-44, 17:18), Elidjus Jakstat (Redondo Beach, 45-49, 21:22), Joe Keichler (Redondo Beach, 50-54, 20:00), Martin Vega (Montebello, 55-59, 19:46), Tom Duran (Covina, 60-64, 20:31), Ed Avol (Manhattan Beach, 65-69, 21:27), Jack McDowell (Rancho Palos Verdes, 70-74, 26:04), Willie Blaylock (Inglewood, 75-79, 45:15) and Nathan Winer (Palos Verdes Estates, 80-89, 32:03).

Females age division winners included: Lily Paquin (Manhattan Beach, 1-8, 24:28), Caitlin Haley (Manhattan Beach, 9-12, 22:06), Roya Khaleeli (Rancho Palos Verdes, 13-17, 21:38), Muriel Zino (Redondo Beach, 18-24, 22:59), Jessica Dupuy (Los Angeles, 25-29, 21:12), Dinora Moran (Los Angeles, 30-34, 19:50), Julia Budniak (35-39), Irene Prokos (Redondo Beach, 40-44, 21:39), Renee Ortiz (45-49, 21:57), Kirsten Leetch (50-54), Carol Smith (55-59, 25:25), Julie McKinney (Palos Verdes Estates, 60-64, 25:26), Joan Gaynor (Torrance, 65-69, 33:00), Athina McLendon (Fayetteville, AR, 70-74, 36:39), Madeleine Tarnay (Torrance, 75-79, 36:12) and Mimi Hughey (Manhattan Beach, 80-89, 54:30).

In the Kid’s ¼ mile races, Keaton Newell won the 8-9 year-old division with a time of 1:33 while Aleksei Yin captured the 6-7 year-old category with a mark of 1:30.

In the dash for 4-5 year-olds, Damon Caldevilla captured the win with a time of 20 seconds.

Coming on Saturday, May 19 will be the 3re annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K. Entry fees are $35 before May 11 (add $5 after). Visit villagerunner.com.