Beach Cities Sports: Running, softball, volleyball and more

Volleyball: AVP Academy LA & VIBE Volleyball Lab are joining forces to create the total package for volleyball players in the South Bay Area, including private training, doubles team training, strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, sports psychology, college recruiting and more. A free AVP Academy Introductory Workshop will be held Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Dockweiler State Beach where participants will meet the Head Coach of AVPA-LA, Scott Davenport plus trainers, go through a drill session and have a question and answer period. To register, visit Vibevolleyballlab.com.

Running: Registration is ongoing for the 40th Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K/5K Run/Walk, to be held Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. The event includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo, a Baby Buggy 10K, Kids Run, pre-race Costume Contest presented by the King Harbor Association and Michelob Ultra Post Race Hospitality Area. Participants receive a finisher medal and T-shirt with custom awards presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. Entry fees are $30 (5K), $35 (10K) and $10 (Kids Run). To register visit Redondo10K.com.

Rebecca Mehra, a former Palos Verdes High School and three-time All-American distance runner at Stanford University has been selected to represent Team USA at the 2018 Great Edinburgh Cross Country Challenge in Holyrood Park, Scotland on Saturday, Jan. 13 in the popular co-ed 4x1K Relay. Mehra placed sixth in the 2017 NCAA 1500-meter finals.

Softball: The Greater South Bay Catholic Co-ed Adult (Ages 18+) Softball League is looking for players for its 2018 season. Games are held on Sunday afternoons from February through June in Torrance. Singles and couples are welcome with a special need for female players. If interested, contact Fred Lawler (714) 369-9516 or fredlawler@hotmail.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament featuring 1,024 teams and four Pro Teams commencing in March 2018. The $1 million Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and the America’s Bracket. The four Pro Teams, consisting of professional and collegiate athletes will be captained by Michael Vick, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Marshall Faulk and a soon to be announced “outside the box” tandem. To register, teams must have a roster of between seven and twelve players. Fee is $99 per team plus $99 per player (minimum $792 per team). Participants will have the opportunity to recoup their $99 registration fee by winning their first two games, with larger prizes available as the tournament progresses. The tournament begins with regional qualifiers including Irvine April 7-8. All athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23, 2018. For more information visit americanflag.football.