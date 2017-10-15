Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, beach tennis, running, volleyball and more

Volleyball: VIBE Volleyball Lab will be holding a Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament and Raffle Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 pm at 110 Eucalyptus Drive in El Segundo. The event, which will feature special guests, is open to boys and girls ages 14 and over with limited spaces available. The $50 entry fee includes a t-shirt and 10 raffle tickets. Register at vibevolleyballlab.com.

Beach Tennis: The Beach Tennis Association will be holding an IFBT Halloween Tournament at 14th St. and The Strand in Hermosa Beach Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22. Men’s and Women’s Doubles compete on Saturday followed by a Costume Round Robin Doubles (no mixed) tournament on Sunday. For more information and to register, visit beachtennisassociation.net.

Rugby: Mira Costa will hold a Ruggers Day Camp on Friday, Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Waller Stadium. Open to boys and girls ages 5-14, the non-contact camp is run by Mira Costa High School Varsity Rugby Coaches and Scholar Athletes. Elite Ruggers ages 11-13 will receive an introduction to high school experience presented by Head Coach Duke Dulgarian. For more information, contact CoachAli@costarugby.com.

Running: G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. T-shirts, goodie bags and raffle prizes guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. Entry fee is $25 ($20 for Kids Run). For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

Beach Volleyball:

The annual California Beach Volleyball association (CBVA) Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 17 at the Hermosa Theatre, 710 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Also recognized will be the legendary team of Sinjin Smith and Randy Stoklos and a memorial honoring will be held for local icon and five-time Manhattan Beach Open winner Mike Bright who passed away Sept. 22 at the age of 79. AVP stars Emily Day and Phil Dalhausser will present awards the top ranked CBVA players from each rating class and the Cal Cup Youth State Champions. The Museum doors open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 7 p.m. in the theater followed by a social gathering in the adjacent Hall of Fame center around 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at cbva.com.

Elite Beach Volleyball is hosting Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Cost is $65 per clinic with discounts on five or more.. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

Basketball: The 8th annual Mini Mustangs Basketball Camp will take place Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mira Costa High School Main Gym. Open to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade, the camp focuses on dribbling, shooting, passing and defense and is led by the Mira Costa girls basketball coaches and players. Limited to 100 participants, the cost of $65 includes a snack and Mini Mustang T-shirt. Internet registration closes Nov 3. For more information and to register, visit mbxfoundation.org.