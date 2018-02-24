Advertisement
 February 24, 2018  Mark McDermott

Unscrewed founder hosts blind taste test, Appalachian fiddle player plays MB Wine Co tonight

Toby Weaver and Gavin Heaney will play MB Wine Co tonight. Photo by Eva S. Chen

Unscrewed founder Tom DuHamel.

MB Wine Co. is hosting a very special event tonight —  a blind tasting with Tom DuHamel, the founder of Unscrewed Inc. and owner of Vinopedia, who will uncork bottles ranging from budget wines to $100 a bottle and test who can tell the difference. The event will also feature a trio of very special musical guests;Toby Weaver, an Appalachian fiddle player and guitarist briefly passing through the South Bay in between tour dates; Gavin Heaney, the lead singer of Latch Key Kid who’s song “Good Times” was a featured on a Super Bowl ad; and Mitch Chang, a slack key and flamenco guitarist who is also the founder of the Southern California slack key and flamenco festivals. Free of charge, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. MB Wine Co is at 3500 Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach, adjacent to Tin Roof Bistro.

