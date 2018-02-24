Unscrewed founder hosts blind taste test, Appalachian fiddle player plays MB Wine Co tonight

MB Wine Co. is hosting a very special event tonight — a blind tasting with Tom DuHamel, the founder of Unscrewed Inc. and owner of Vinopedia, who will uncork bottles ranging from budget wines to $100 a bottle and test who can tell the difference. The event will also feature a trio of very special musical guests;Toby Weaver, an Appalachian fiddle player and guitarist briefly passing through the South Bay in between tour dates; Gavin Heaney, the lead singer of Latch Key Kid who’s song “Good Times” was a featured on a Super Bowl ad; and Mitch Chang, a slack key and flamenco guitarist who is also the founder of the Southern California slack key and flamenco festivals. Free of charge, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. MB Wine Co is at 3500 Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach, adjacent to Tin Roof Bistro.