Two homes damaged in Redondo Beach fire

by David Mendez

Two South Redondo houses were damaged in a fire that spread between the nearby homes on Friday night.

Tessa Bodey was out with her dog on their evening walk around 4:50 p.m. when she saw a small plume of smoke rising from a home just west of Pacific Coast Highway on Garnet Street.

“The front door was open, and I asked the woman inside if something was cooking, if she was frying a turkey or something, because there was a lot of smoke,” Bodey said. “She ran back and said that a candle was left burning and that her house was on fire.”

Bodey called 911 as the fire intensified; windows shattered in the home as Redondo Beach Firefighters approached, Bodey said.

Another bystander, Patrick Fallon, was driving along PCH when he saw the plume of smoke, and pulled up just before responders arrived on scene.

Fallon jumped out of his car, and began knocking on doors to make sure that no one was left in the homes.

“I went next door and started knocking; no response, so I went around the back and could see there was movement, an older woman on her iPad,” Fallon said.

The woman was initially reluctant to leave her home, as she began checking for her cat. As Fallon watched the fire spread to her home during a minute that felt like an eternity, he and another bystander were able to convince the woman to leave without her cat.

While the three made their way to the front of the home, Redondo Beach Fire Department engines had arrived, and firefighters had begun spraying water to knock the flames down.

According to RBFD Division Chief Robert Rappaport, the first home suffered heavy fire damage over 30 to 50 percent of the structure, along with heavy smoke damage throughout. Fire on the second home was contained quickly through rapid firefighter response and sprinklers throughout the attic and second floor.

Though a candle was believed to be an initial cause for the fire, Rappaport said that the cause is still undetermined as of 8 p.m. No civilians are believed hurt, though one firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury. RBFD is still attempting to locate the missing cat from the second home.

According to Rappaport, the Redondo Beach Firefighters Association’s Community Relief Fund is working to set up hotel rooms for the affected families.