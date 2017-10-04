About Town in Hermosa Beach

Candidate debate

Candidates for Hermosa Beach City Council in the upcoming November election will square off tonight in the second debate of the campaign. The debate, hosted by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, will take place Thursday night at the Beach House Hotel from 6:30 p.m. The debate will focus on business and development issues, and will run till 9 p.m.

Seven candidates are seeking three open seats in the election, which takes place Nov. 7.

Networking Lunch

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau will host its monthly networking lunch next week. The event brings together chamber staff and members for a chance to make new contacts. The lunch will take place at Casa Vincenzo on Pier Avenue on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., and is $15 for chamber members, $20 for non-members. To RSVP, email info@hbchamber.net.

Rabies Clinic

The Hermosa Beach Police Department hosts a free rabies clinic for dogs in the city tonight, Thursday. The clinic is sponsored by the VCA Animal Hospital, and dog licenses will also be available for purchase.