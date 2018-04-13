Tower 12: Best of the Beach 2018 Happy Hour

Some places that offer a happy hour give with one hand and take with the other – the prices are lower on a few items, but the portions are smaller. Tower 12 is different, offering the same generous portions on most of their starters and full pours at less than full price. You can easily make a meal on these, and it will be a delightful one. If the low prices aren’t enough to get you to schedule a visit between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, consider this: there will probably be no wait for a table, which won’t be the case later.

Tower 12

53 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-6400

tower12hb.com

Runner-up: Coyote Cantina

531 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(310) 376-1066

coyotecantina.net