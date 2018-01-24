The Top Casino Games – Online and Offline

There are so many games to play at casinos – both online and offline – that it can sometimes take a while just to figure out where to start. Each game is different: some have very exciting gameplay but low chances of winning, others aren’t quite as fun but you have a much better chance of walking away with a full wallet.

You can also play these games online. For some time now, online casinos have been offering players the chance to play their favorite casino games at a virtual casino. Online casinos are just as much fun as land-based casinos and they sometimes offer even more games! Click here for more info on finding the best sites to play online casino games.

In truth, it all comes down to personal choice, but these are our top casino games to play at the casino – whether you decide you prefer online or offline playing. Read all about them and give them a try!

Roulette

If you want to play a very simple game with some pretty decent odds of winning, then you simply have to try roulette. The game involves spinning a ball around the edge of the wheel, with pockets numbered 0-37. The ball will slide around the edge of the wheel and all you need to do is correctly predict where it will land. You can choose to bet on a single number, or place a slightly less risky bet, such as odds/evens.

There are a few different variations to try, but we recommend European Roulette as it gives you the best chance of winning.

Blackjack

Another classic casino game is blackjack, also known as 21. To start off, each player and the dealer is given 2 cards. The object of the game is to try and get a hand worth a total of 21. All numbered cards are worth their face value, and cards 10-K are worth 10. Aces are worth either 1 or 11, depending on your hand.

After you receive your cards, you can choose to “hit” or “stand”. Hit means you take another card, stand means you end your turn. The aim is to reach 21 without going over – if you do, then your hand is “bust” and you lose.

Blackjack is a fairly simple game but you do stand a pretty good chance of winning.

Video Poker

If you don’t fancy playing against the dealer or with other players, then you should check out video poker. At any land-based casino, you’ll see a row of video poker machines, and most online casinos have a dedicated video poker section.

When you play video poker you’ll start off with 5 cards. You can choose to swap any one of the cards in exchange for a new one. The aim is to try and land a winning combination, i.e. 3 of a kind, flush, straight, full house etc. There are many different variations of video poker, each with slightly different rules. Check them out for yourself to see which one you like most.

Video Slots

Video slots are by far the biggest attraction at online casinos, and are popular worldwide. Video slots games offer the largest prizes and the most enjoyable gameplay. There are thousands of different video slots, many of these have exciting bonus rounds, special features and themes based on famous movies or TV shows.

Each video slot game has its own unique rules, however, they pretty much always involve matching symbols across paylines to win coin payouts. Video slots are playable from just a few cents, and if you’re lucky enough, you can win several hundred times your stake in just one round!