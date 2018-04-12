Tin Roof Bistro: Best of the Beach 2018 Shopping Center Resturant

Openings at Del Amo and other malls have raised the bar in this category, but Tin Roof edged out the competition once again. They describe themselves as a “wine country bistro,” and you can imagine this place with a view of vine-covered hills rather than a parking lot. They have a bocce ball court for those who like to bowl to work up an appetite, and once you do there is plenty to choose from. Pizzas from the wood-burning oven are popular, but so are multicultural small plates and hearty main courses that have an eclectic aesthetic that would be at home in Napa. As with any wine bistro, they offer the pleasures of the grape as well as microbrews and cocktails. You could forget you’re in the city, or you can rejoice that you live in one where a place like this can thrive in a mall.

Tin Roof Bistro

Manhattan Village

3500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(310) 939-0900

tinroofbistro.com

Runner-up: Din Tai Fung

Del Amo Fashion Center

21540 Hawthorne Blvd. #519, Torrance

(310) 214-1175

Dintaifungusa.com