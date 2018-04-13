The Strand House: Best of the Beach 2018 Outdoor dining, best view

The Strand House has a fantastic view of the ocean from almost every table, but a few people each night get to enjoy it from a unique perspective: the four tables perched on the outside balcony. They enjoy the ocean breeze, or for the few weeks of winter we get, they bundle up against it. It has to be worth it even if you have to wear gloves and a scarf, the better to contrast untamed nature and the area’s ultimate civilized dining experience. To watch the sunset from this vantage point makes you feel like the luckiest person in the world, and in that moment, it’s just possible that you are.

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7470

thestrandhousemb.com

Runner-up: Blue Water Grill

665 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com