The future of gambling

- Home
- News
Rising Stars: Teacher Chau Ly and Room 27 at Pacific Elementary
Second of two parts by Mark McDermott The little girl always loved school. She…
Domestic violence survivors’ tales shine at Redondo Beach vigil
by David Mendez A giant painting of a purple memorial ribbon hung behind Amber…
‘The Brady Bunch’ actor Knight stars in online business
by Tony Cordi Actor Christopher Knight is best known as Peter…
- Sports
- Advertise with Us
- Best of the Beach Survey
- Business Directory
- Contact Us
- Digital Downloads
- Digital Magazine Flipbooks
- Drop Zone
- Easy Reader News in your Inbox
- Easy Reader Pick-up Locations
- Events Calendar
- Facebook Comments FAQ
- Frank Hallstein, Sr. was long Hermosa Beach locksmith
- Hermosa Beach Real Estate
- Hermosa Kiwanis taste of the Beach
- Manhattan Beach Real Estate
- Obituary Announcement Form
- Order Cancelled
- Peninsula People
- Photo Archive
- Photo Contest
- Privacy Policy
- Proofed Images
- Real Estate Listings & Homes For Sale
- Redondo Beach Real Estate
- Search Results
- Shopping Cart
- Site Map
- Subscribe to Easy Reader News
- Terms of Service
- Thanks
- Wedding Announcement Form
- Calendar
- RSS Feed
Redondo sweeps Mira Costa to win Bay League girls volleyball championship [UPDATED]
By Randy Angel A healthy Redondo girls volleyball team is firing on all cylinders…
Cross country runners prepare for Bay League finals, CIF meets
by Randy Angel Following strong performances by Bay League teams at the 70th annual…
Beach Cities Sports: Beach volleyball, fitness, rugby and more
Rugby: Mira Costa will hold a Ruggers Day Camp on Friday, Nov. 10 from…
- Surfing
Small surf, but plenty of it at Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta
The 13th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta attracted over 150 competitors and their families and friends for a day long contest the matched weighted, 5-surfer teams.…
Dancing on Water at the Hotdoggers Longboard Contest in Hermosa Beach (Video)
The Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers Longboard Surf Contest took place October 7th at the south…
Jimmy Miller Foundation hosts 13th Annual Surf Festival in Manhattan Beach
Over 100 surfers, from groms to pros, participated in the 17th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta on Sunday at 40th Street in Manhattan Beach. …
- Dining
Dining with specialists [Restaurant review]
Some of the most successful restaurants in the world serve only one thing. I…
OB’s Pub and Grill In Manhattan Beach (video)
OB’s Pub and Grill In Manhattan Beach Welcome back to our 2 Minute Reviews,…
New Mediterranean in Redondo, New Japanese restaurants and food festival, Wine Dinner, More Dining News
New And Interesting… Nuna’s Mediterranean Kitchen is open in Redondo. They’re serving more than…
- Entertainment
- No categories
- RSS Feed
“The Square” – More than four sides [MOVIE REVIEW]
by Neely Swanson “The Square is a sanctuary of trust and caring. Within it…
South Bay art calendar for Oct. 26 – Nov. 1
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 Noises in the basement “The Phantom of the Opera,” being the…
Former Comedy Club emcee Don Barnhart brings documentary ‘I Am Battle Comic’ to Hermosa Beach
The documentary “I Am Battle Comic” follows former Comedy and Magic Club emcee Don Barnhart and his fellow Battle Comics as they entertain troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. It screens at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater on Thursday, Oct. 9.…
- Opinion
- No categories
- RSS Feed
Letters to the Editor 10-26-17
Letters to the Editor 10-19-17
Letters to the editor 10-12-17
- Photos
- Video
- Events
- Milestones
- 2017 Writing & Photo Contest
You must be logged in to post a comment Login