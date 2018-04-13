The Arthur J: Best of the Beach 2018 Steak

The people who created The Arthur J know that the environment is a vital component of the dining experience, and they set out to create one in which your expectations are high. The sleek, mid-century design is a celebration of the era when steak was king, and it is an admirable backdrop for a meal rooted in tradition yet modern in approach. Your choice of dry or wet aged meat arrives at your table as rare as you like, or even raw as tartare, because great beef tastes delicious that way. There’s more to life than meat, though, so accompaniments are offered that include mac and cheese and creamed spinach that your grandmother might have made if she was an ace cook. Americans eat more steak than almost anybody else in the world, and The Arthur J is the place we go when the urge hits South Bay residents.

The Arthur J

903 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 878-9620

thearthurj.com

Runner-up: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

2301 Rosecrans Ave., #1199, El Segundo

(310) 643-6911

flemingssteakhouse.com