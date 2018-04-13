Tapas y Vino: Best of the Beach 2018 Tapas

Spanish styles of architecture and cuisine are so popular in the South Bay that there are plenty of places where you might forget that you’re in the USA. Tapas and Vino is a little short on whitewashed walls and red tile roofs, but the cuisine by new chef Adrián Fernández García might be found in his native province of Asturias in Northern Spain. It wasn’t all invented there, because Spaniards like everybody else enjoy a globalized cuisine, but there is authenticity and authority in the execution. This is the place to come for a meal of hot and cold small plates featuring bright Iberian flavors, preferably with a glass or two of slowly savored wine. Sit on the patio by the firepit and linger over your meal – it’s what a Spanish family would do at dinner, and they have the right idea.

Tapas y Vino

1729 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

(310) 791-8200

tapasyvino.com

Runner-up: A Basq Kitchen

136 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach

(310) 376-9215

abasqkitchen.com