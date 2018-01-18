Swell Stories: Powerful swell brings well overhead surf to the South Bay

In this episode of “Swell Stories” we cover the swell that hit the South Bay early January . Typical South Bay swell with 1 good wave for every 10 but it was great to see waves with punch again! Surfers include: Alex Gray , Andy Prunauer, Angelo Luhrsen,Easton Jones, Cheyne Magnusson, Matt Meistrell, Noah Collins, Steve Howe, Wil Reid, Andre Anorga and others. Thanks to Manhattan Beach Toyota for their continued support. This was produced by Civic Couch productions and narrated by Brad Jacobson