Advertisement
 Added on January 18, 2018  Brad Jacobson   , ,

Swell Stories: Powerful swell brings well overhead surf to the South Bay

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

In this episode of “Swell Stories” we cover the swell that hit the South Bay early January . Typical South Bay swell with 1 good wave for every 10 but it was great to see waves with punch again! Surfers include: Alex Gray , Andy Prunauer, Angelo Luhrsen,Easton Jones, Cheyne Magnusson, Matt Meistrell, Noah Collins, Steve Howe, Wil Reid, Andre Anorga and others. Thanks to Manhattan Beach Toyota for their continued support. This was produced by Civic Couch productions and narrated by Brad Jacobson

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Brad Jacobson

Send feedback to video[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login