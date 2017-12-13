Advertisement
 Added on December 13, 2017  Kevin Cody   ,

Surprise swell challenges South Bay Boardriders/Jack’s Surf contest in Manhattan Beach

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Soup sliding closeout during the South Bay Boardriders/Jack’s Surf contest in Manhattan Beach. Photo by Kevin Cody

As late as Friday, the South Bay Boardrider’s Club was contemplating canceling Saturday’s Jack’s contest because the surf prediction was for no surf. If they had cancelled it, it might have been the right decision, but for the wrong reason. A surprise, northwest swell delivered overhead walls that might well have gone unridden without the pressure of a contest and cameras on the beach. The result was gutsy performances by the South Bay’s top male and female surfers. Fortunately, a strong offshore wind that lasted through day, kept the waves standing long enough for fast rides and deep barrels, before the inevitable closeouts.

 

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login