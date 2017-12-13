Surprise swell challenges South Bay Boardriders/Jack’s Surf contest in Manhattan Beach

As late as Friday, the South Bay Boardrider’s Club was contemplating canceling Saturday’s Jack’s contest because the surf prediction was for no surf. If they had cancelled it, it might have been the right decision, but for the wrong reason. A surprise, northwest swell delivered overhead walls that might well have gone unridden without the pressure of a contest and cameras on the beach. The result was gutsy performances by the South Bay’s top male and female surfers. Fortunately, a strong offshore wind that lasted through day, kept the waves standing long enough for fast rides and deep barrels, before the inevitable closeouts.