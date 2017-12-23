Surfing Santa returns to the Hermosa Beach Pier
Surfing Santa snuck away from the North Pole recently, as he does each holiday season, to catch some fun waves at the Hermosa pier. He acknowledged he wasn’t very generous with waves this past year but promised to make up for it in 2018, if surfers behave and are generous with fellow surfers, even fellow stand-up paddleboard surfers. Special thanks to surfer Vince Ray and Dive N’ Surf. Photos by Ray Vidal
Surfing Santa over the years
Surfing Santa with Vince Ray
Surfing Santa with Paul-Matthies/
