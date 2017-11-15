Hermosa Beach surfer rescued after breaking neck in large Manhattan Beach swell

by Kevin Cody

Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was floating face down in the water Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach when he was rescued by two, fellow First Street regulars. One of the rescuers, Rupert Nuttall-Smith, 47, also of Hermosa Beach, said he left the water about 9 a.m. that morning because the low tide was causing the powerful WNW swell to break on a dangerously shallow sandbar. The previous morning, he said, while surfing the same swell in Newport Beach, a wave slammed him to the bottom on his back.

As Nuttall-Smith was walking up the beach, he saw Kevin Komic, another First Street regular who was checking the surf, point to the water. When Nuttall-Smith looked in the direction Komic was pointing, he saw Sean Whorley, an El Camino Fire Academy student, and a friend visiting from Northern California, paddling frantically toward Klauer. Nuttall-Smith raced back to the water while Komic dialed 911.

Whorley and his friend reached Klauer first and rolled him face up. Then they undid the unconscious Klauer’s board leash, and their own board leashes while Nuttall-Smith cradled Klauer’s head. The three rescuers were concerned, as would later be confirmed, that Klauer had broken his neck after falling on a large wave and hitting the sandbar.

Lifeguards arrived as Nuttall-Smith, Whorley and his friend carried Klauer ashore at Third Street. After lifeguards placed him on a spine board, he regained consciousness and was transported by the Manhattan Fire Department to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center. On Monday, a spokesperson for the medical center said Klauer was in stable condition.