Subaru Hermosa Beach Hotdogger more about culture than competition "I just want people to experience the real surf culture," Hotdogger organizer Eddie Solt said of the contest held Saturday at the Hermosa Beach Pier. The competition level was high, but the good feelings even higher.…

Hermosa Beach wipeouts at the Subarau Pacific Hotdoggers Longboard contest The weather, swell and tides all cooperated for the Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers Longboard Contest at the Hermosa Beach pier on Saturday. As for shape, that would have been asking for too much. …