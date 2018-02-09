Parras students take strides to create policy, make change

by David Mendez

Janet Barker’s eighth grade English classes at Parras Middle School are working to change social policies, both great and small. Last Wednesday, Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi dropped by to offer his advice to Barker’s students as they worked through their Democracy in Action project.

The project was based on Barker’s philosophy to bring as much life experience to the classroom as possible, “instead of research papers trapped in a folder…why do it unless it’s going to be useful?” Barker said.

In past years, the project has taken the form of showcases and film festivals. This year, her students are reaching out to policymakers to share their ideas with them.

“[They’re] reading page after page after page of state policy and proposed legislation, looking for areas of improvement or opportunity where new policy can be written,” Barer said. Once her classes have finished their research, students will send letters to policymakers outlining their findings and suggested changes.

“Some companies are marketing animal-based products as ‘humanely slaughtered’ or treated,” such as those killed in accordance with religious laws, despite being slaughtered in the same manner as other food animals,” said student Meghan Jacob. She has already reached out to Congressman Ted Lieu’s office for help in tightening restrictions on who can call their products “humanely slaughtered.”

Her mother, Kerry, works in Muratsuchi’s office.

“I’ve been on the sideline, watching my mom work,” Meghan said. “Doing it myself, working on policy and legislative work is hard to compare.”

Another student, Niamh Butler, hopes to curb teen suicide and depression, by codifying mental health training at public schools.

Her concern, based on her research, is that school counselors may not be adequately trained in counseling at-risk students. She’s working to create statewide policy to codify the training necessary for counselors to learn how best to work with students in danger of self-harm.

“I would want there to be a place where students can vent about their problems,” Niamh said. “Students are going through rough times, with grades and teachers and their home life; I want a safe place for them to just let it all out.”

“What I told them was their ideas are going to be competing against countless numbers of other ideas,” Muratsuchi said. “There are good ideas, but there are also politics. They need to think about how to build their own power, to create that sense of urgency that their idea should be addressed before others.”

Student Michael Lee an aspiring politician, is researching codes of conduct for government officials and employees.

“I really respect [Muratsuchi] as a politician,” Lee said. “It was an honor to hear and get tips from him.”

The visit was also an inspiration for Muratsuchi.

“I felt tremendous encouragement in seeing these students, or future leaders, showing that they care and demonstrating that they’re willing to speak up to address issues facing their community,” Muratsuchi said.

As a student, Barker was moved by the work of leaders such as John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr., people who were doing the “hard but righteous things,” she said.

“As a teacher, I feel it’s my mission to provide students with as many positive experiences to help them feel they’re an important part of the process. And if there isn’t a political person they look up to, how to be that politician,” Barker said.

“They’re walking away as real, true leaders. Their appetites have been whet, and we hope as they advance in their education they continue to have these great desires to make our planet better.”