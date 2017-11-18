Police Beat Hermosa Beach

String of bike thefts

At least five bicycles were stolen from various South Hermosa residences in recent weeks. Unlike many bike thefts in the city, each one was locked or stored in a secure area. The first theft, sometime on Oct. 30, was from an apartment complex on the 400 block of Monterey Boulevard. The thief cut a cable lock holding the bike in a secured underground parking garage. A subsequent theft occurred on the same block sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. Again from a secured, underground parking garage.

Two other bikes that had been chained underneath an outdoor staircase in the 1000 block of Monterey Boulevard were taken sometime between the afternoon of Oct.31 and the afternoon of Nov. 1. And a bicycle locked to the side of a residence on the 500 block of 8th Street, near the intersection with Cypress Avenue, was stolen sometime between the early morning of Nov. 1 and the evening of Nov. 4. It is unknown whether the thefts are connected.