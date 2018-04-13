Strand House: Best of the Beach 2018 Outdoor dining, Best View

The Strand House has a fantastic view of the ocean from almost every table, but a few people each night enjoy it from a unique perspective: the three or four tables perched on the outside balcony. They get to enjoy the ocean breeze, or for the few weeks of winter we get, they bundle up against it. It has to be worth it even if you have to wear gloves and a scarf, the better to contrast untamed nature and the ultimate civilized dining experience in the area. To watch the sunset from this vantage point makes you feel like the luckiest person in the world, and in that moment, it’s just possible you are.

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7470

thestrandhousemb.com

Runner-up: Blue Water Grill

665 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com