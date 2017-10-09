Stewart Harwell captures title at 40th Manhattan Beach 10K

By Randy Angel

Since moving to Redondo Beach in 2014, Stewart Harwell continues to make a name for himself among elite South Bay runners winning the 40th annual Manhattan Beach 10K in his first attempt Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old former distance runner at UC Santa Barbara led a field of 3,323 runners posting a time of 32 minutes, 10 seconds holding off Travis Dean, 29, of Newport Beach (32:33) and Bradley Apodaca, 21, of Santa Barbara (32:40) for the victory.

“I had always wanted run in the race and the timing was finally right for me to be able to compete,” said Harwell who is a member of the Club Ed running team. “I knew there were many good runners like David Cardona in the race that got off to a fast start. I kept looking over my shoulder and really pushed it with a mile to go so I wouldn’t have to sprint to the finish line. It’s a challenging course, especially at mile five going up the hill at Rosecrans.”

This year, Harwell has won the LA Kings Beach Cities 5K and Village Runner St. Patrick’s 5K

and was runner-up in the Village Runner 4th of July 5K and the Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K, a race he won in 2016.

He is now focusing on the California International Marathon to be held Sunday, Dec. 3 in Sacramento.

On the women’s side, Kirst Legg, 27, of Palos Verdes Peninsula won the division with a time of 36:56. The running coach bested Shelby Buckley, 27, of Newport Beach (37:22) and former Mira Costa distance running standout Shadeh Tabatabai, 26, of Manhattan Beach (38:01).

Legg is a running coach who enjoyed a standout career as a distance runner at Butler University where she was a three-time NCAA D1 All American, Big East Champion and 2012 Olympic Trials Qualifier.

Males winning their age divisions included: Jack Dinneen (Hermosa Beach, 1-8, 55:29), Marc Maden (9-11, 49:49), William Garrell (Manhattan Beach, 12-14, 39:07), Shane Gaffikin (Hermosa Beach, 15-17, 33:47), Apodaca (18-23), Dean (24-29), Harwell (30-34), Mark Tripp (Redondo Beach, 35-39, 33:10), Rick Weiss (El Segundo, 40-44, 34:45), Martin Schaefer (Delaware, 45-49, 37:43), Jon Megeff (Rancho Palos Verdes, 50-54, 36:43), Richard Gust (Hermosa Beach, 55-59, 39:35), Richard Bracy (Manhattan Beach, 60-64, 41:07), Ed Avol (Manhattan Beach, 65-69, 44:42), Marty Friedman (Manhattan Beach, 70-74, 48:22), Patrick Wickens (Redondo Beach, 75-79, 51:19), Gordon Hamilton (Palos Verdes Estates, 80-84, 58:19), Eugene Cook (Redondo Beach, 85-89, 1:19:29) and Herbert Harger (Manhattan Beach, 90-99, 1:45:56).

Females winning their respective age groups included: Grace Swenson (Manhattan Beach, 1-8, 1:26:08), Alana Frank (9-11, 57:27), Sophia Chittle (12-14, 45:48). Brooke Inouye (Manhattan Beach, 15-17, 44:16), Liza Currin (Hermosa Beach, 18-23, 44:25), Legg (24-29), Cristina Lowry (Playa Del Rey, 30-34, 40:51), Cambria Wu (Torrance, 35-39, 39:39), Harriet Clark (Manhattan Beach, 40-44, 42:19), Nathalie Sonnichsen (Redondo Beach, 45-49, 40:12), Kirsten Leetch (Redondo Beach, 50-54, 38:31), Mary Lively (Manhattan Beach, 55-59, 45:20), Madison Buchbinder (Long Beach, 60-64, 46:24), Sharon Lotesto (Torrance, 65-69, 50:27), Terrie Mileski (Manhattan Beach, 70-74, 1:05:27), Mary Ewell (Palos Verdes Estates, 75-79, 1:12:22), Joann Baily (Redondo Beach, 80-84, 1:43:12) and Peggy Bartlett (Manhattan Beach, 85-89, 1:52:16).

For complete results, visit runraceresults.com.