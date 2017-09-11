Redondo’s Harwell runs away with victory at LA Kings Beach Cities 5K/10K

By Randy Angel

Redondo Beach resident Stewart Harwell continued his success of road racing in his hometown Saturday, capturing the 5K race of the LA Kings Beach Cities 5K/10K in resounding fashion.

Harwell crossed the finish line in Riviera Village with a time of 15 minutes, 52 seconds, well ahead of El Segundo runner Rick Weiss (17:44) and Redondo Beach’s Michael Cortez (19:38).

The event was held by the Kings Care Foundation benefiting the Hydrocephalus Association and featured 536 entries in the 5K and 155 runners in the 10K race. Kings alumnus and radio analyst Daryl Evans hosted the race.

This year Harwell won the Village Runner St. Patrick’s 5K and was runner-up in the 4th of July 5K and Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K.

The race for the women’s 5K crown was much closer with Catherine Lifschultz, of Redondo Beach, finishing at 21:16 while holding off Costa Mesa’s Jessica Kozuki (21:46) and Santa Monica’s Ashley Grossman (21:47).

In the 10K race Ryan Ridderbush, of Camarillo took the title at 38:58 edging Hermosa Beach’s Alex Segler (41:41) and Sacramento’s Randell Hansen (42:04).

Elyse Peterson, of Torrance, was the first woman to cross the finish line at 48:07 defeating local runners Lindsey Segler (Hermosa Beach, 49:19) and Brianna Towne (Redondo Beach, 49:48).

The Kings Care Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing health, educational and recreational opportunities for youth throughout Greater Los Angeles.

Combined with LA Walk – which has been sponsored and held in conjunction with the LA Kings 5K for the last three years – the foundation as raised in excess of $500,000 for the Hydrocephalus Association.