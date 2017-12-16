Advertisement
 Added on December 16, 2017  Brad Jacobson   , ,

Steve predicts this will be one of the best restaurants in the South Bay!

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Steve Napolitano and Brad Jacobson visit Les P'tits Bretons French Restaurant in Manhattan Beach

Steve Napolitano and Brad Jacobson visit Les P’tits Bretons French Restaurant in Manhattan Beach

Steve predicts this will be one of the best restaurants in the South Bay! Located on the corner of Highland and Marine in Manhattan Beach, Les P’Tits Bretons is a hidden gem and an incredible French experience you must try. This video was produced by civic couch

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Brad Jacobson

Send feedback to video[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login