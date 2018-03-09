Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2018  Brad Jacobson

Steve and Brad Discover Yamaya Japanese Wagyu and Grill in Torrance

Steve and Brad venture slightly outside the bubble for this 2 Minute Review to feature Yamaya Japanese Wagyu & Grill in Torrance. This reminds us of wine tasting but with top shelf beef. So good! This episode is hosted by Steve Napolitano and yes, Brad Jacobson stepped out from behind the camera to help with the tasting. As usual, special thanks to Manhattan Beach Toyota for their continued support. Produced by Civic Couch

