Stepping up and pulling in at Hermosa Beach Hotdoggers Surf Contest

After months of no surf, a power south swell arrived Saturday morning just in time for the Hotdogger Championship longboard contest at the Hermosa Beach pier.

Almost as good as the waves were the 70 degree air and water that was at least that warm. The fact that the two- to four-foot waves were walled and breaking close to shore made the contest as much fun for spectators as it was for the over 200 competitors from up and down the coast. The rules were old school. Competitors were required to compete on single fins boards with no leashes and no interference rules.

The contest was organized by Eddie Solt and Wright Adaza with support from the South Bay Boardriders club.

Photos by Kevin Cody