Standing Room: Best of the Beach 2018 Restaurant hamburger

Our definitions of what a burger is have exploded during the last decade. It no longer raises an eyebrow when a chef tosses something outrageous on top of that beef patty. Or maybe it’s a turkey patty, or lamb, chicken, veggie, ostrich, or whatever else didn’t get out of the way fast enough. You can’t stand out on novelty alone, but you can on the dexterity with which you combine flavors. Many burgers at Standing Room have a distinct Asian fusion influence, with sweet, spicy, and herbal notes that pair off superbly. The standard burgers are formidable too. They’re huge, with the thick meat patty cooked just as you like it. The Standing Room serves much more than burgers, but that’s where they built their reputation.

The Standing Room Restaurant

1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-1272

thestandingroomrestaurant.com

Runner-up: Hennessey’s Tavern

8 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-5759

313 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-4813

1712 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach

(310) 540-8443

hennesseystavern.com