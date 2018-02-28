Beach Cities Sports: Flag football, running, volleyball and more

Running: Registration is open for the 15th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk, to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 17 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. Entry fees are $40 for adults and $30 for kids. Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Former SEA Lab Corpsmembers Angel Velazco and Cristian Garcia decided to run the LA Marathon and create social media pledge pages to raise money and awareness of the LA Conservation Corps’ SEA Lab in honor of the conservation center’s 20th Anniversary. The Los Angeles Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 18. To contribute to Velasco and Garcia’s fundraising pages, visit youcaring.com/running4TheSEALab and youcaring.com/RACEFORSEALAB.

Registration is available for the Sixth Annual 5K Fun Run for the Oceans, held by the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center. This year’s Fun Run will be Saturday, May 5 starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Registration is available at roundhouseaquarium.org/funrun. Early bird rate is $30 (add $5 on Mar. 2; $40 on race day).

Fitness: Redondo Union High School will be hosting a Youth Speed, Agility and Strength Camp for 10-14 year olds interested in all sports. Camps are held Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. through April 4. Campers need the AB Membership ($16) via AAU online. To register for the camp, visit southbaygridiron.com.

Volleyball: The Smackfest Coed 4s Beach Volleyball League begins Tuesday, March 13 at 6:15 p.m. on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Format is best 2 out of 3 with six weeks in the regular season and two weeks of playoffs. Registration offered as a team only with 2 male and 2 female players per team. Individuals can contact prankmonkeysports@gmail.com to be placed on a team.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and America’s Bracket. Fee is $99 per team (plus $99 per player, minimum $792 per team). Action begins with a regional qualifier in Irvine April 7-8. Athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23. For more information visit americanflag.football.