Spotlight on the hill – Portuguese Bend Horse Show

Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital held their main fundraiser on September 8 — 10 at Ernie Howlett Park in Rolling Hills Estates. This was the 60th year of the Portuguese Bend National Horse Show benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). This year’s proceeds will provide support for the CHLA Associates Endowed Chair for the Chief of the Children’s Orthopaedic Center, as well as The Associates Endowment for Liver and Intestinal Research. The theme for this year’s horse show was “Stirrup Hope – the Story of our Lives.” In addition to the three day horse show, the weekend featured a children’s carnival, food booths, a boutique, a Saturday Night BBQ dinner and special events, varying from miniature therapy horses to the Long Beach Mounted Police.

Photos by Flora Fairchild

Joe Leimbach, Jeff MacLean, Darren Del Conte and Scott Stuckman. Megan Moore, Diane Moore, Lisa Noski and Andrea Sala. Doug and Gwynne Shaw. Kathy and Kirk Johnson, Marnie and Dan Gruen, Holly and Jeff Gardner. Jay and Valerie Crawford. Doug Van Riper, Steve Mitchell, Jan Van Riper and Karen Mitchell. Larry Clark, Noelle Giuliano and Anne Clark. Michael, Diana and Lizzy Grannis. Long Beach Mounted Police Dave Rowe, Dave Farrell, Carole Rowe and Anne Farrell. Lisa Van Nortwick, Shari Moore and Jenny Litchfield. Jim Witte, John Whitcombe, Craig Knickerbocker, Flora Fairchild and David Wendorff. Charlie Stuckman.