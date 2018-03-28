Spotlight on the hill – Evergreen Ball

The father daughter dance.Evergreen Ball

Las Ninas Gala

Las Madrecitas, an auxiliary of the Charitable Children’s Guild of the Orthopædic Institute for Children (OIC), held its 52nd annual Evergreen Ball in the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Saturday, January 6. The evening recognizes 19 high school girls for their community service and volunteer service to OIC. Dr. Anthony Scaduto, OIC’s president and chief executive officer, presented each Las Niñas honoree with a white gold medallion in recognition of their service. Each member of the Las Niñas senior class has contributed several hundred hours of volunteer service to OIC and their community throughout their high school years.

Photos by Gilmore Studios