 Added on March 28, 2018  Judy Rae

Spotlight on the hill – Evergreen Ball

The father daughter dance.Evergreen Ball

Las Ninas Gala

Las Madrecitas, an auxiliary of the Charitable Children’s Guild of the Orthopædic Institute for Children (OIC), held its 52nd annual Evergreen Ball in the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Saturday, January 6. The evening recognizes 19 high school girls for their community service and volunteer service to OIC. Dr. Anthony Scaduto, OIC’s president and chief executive officer, presented each Las Niñas honoree with a white gold medallion in recognition of their service. Each member of the Las Niñas senior class has contributed several hundred hours of volunteer service to OIC and their community throughout their high school years.

Photos by Gilmore Studios

(Front row, left to right) Julia Davis, Madeline Babros, Emily Warter, Adelaide Brannan and Emily Levin; (Second row) Catherine Mihm, Marissa Hong, Michelle Renslo, Mia Daly, Mia Gioiello and Julia Cotter; (Third row) Melia Harlan, Helena Ruzic, Tate Robinson, Natalie Watts and Hanalei Emnace. (Top row) Kara Lee, Audrey Yun and Daniella Cooper. Photo by Gilmore Studios

