Spotlight on the hill – TMMC Festival of Fashions

Torrance Memorial Medical Center kicked off the holiday season on November 28, for more than 600 South Bay guests, with the 34th Annual Holiday Festival of Fashion Show. The sold-out, high fashion event on the medical center grounds, featured elegant cocktail attire for day and evening, by Lourdes Chavez, as well as rare and original designs by Edwards-Lowell Furs Beverly Hills. Festival of Fashions was the first in a series of events held that week to raise funds for the transformation of the North Patient Tower.

Photos by Deidre Davidson

Celeste Crandell, Carolyn Snyder, Bev George and Michelle Rand. Roxanne Mirhashemi, Linda Perry, Judy Gassner, Joy Theodora and Allison Mayer. Sandy VandenBerge, Diane Landon, Song Klein, Kathleen Wilson and Helaine Lopes. Sigrid Allman and Laura Schenasi. Chelsea Gaudenti and Christine Gaudenti. Annie Ruth, Kristin Kudrave, Deena Ruth and Song Klein. Christina Pavesi and Ruth Daniels. June Tymczyszyn and, (front) Janet Teague and Alida Schiappa. Photo by Stephanie Cartozian. Judy Lubin and Kathryn Doi Todd and (front) Belinda Battaglini, Mila Buss and Jennifer King. Photo by Stephanie Cartozian.