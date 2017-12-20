Advertisement
 Added on December 20, 2017  Judy Rae   ,

Spotlight on the hill – TMMC Festival of Fashions

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Torrance Memorial Medical Center kicked off the holiday season on November 28, for more than 600 South Bay guests, with the 34th Annual Holiday Festival of Fashion Show. The sold-out, high fashion event on the medical center grounds, featured elegant cocktail attire for day and evening, by Lourdes Chavez, as well as rare and original designs by Edwards-Lowell Furs Beverly Hills. Festival of Fashions was the first in a series of events held that week to raise funds for the transformation of the North Patient Tower.

Photos by Deidre Davidson

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login