Spotlight on the hill – Special Children’s League

The Special Children’s League hosted a holiday boutique fundraiser at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. The group has helped children with disabilities for the past 60 years. President Joyce Komatsu observed, “There is a greater recognition and acceptance of individuals with special needs, with more attention given to their abilities rather than disabilities.” But she added that more work needs to be done. Among the festive holiday vendors were Abbracci Medical Spa, Kendra Scott Jewelry and Social Butterfly Designs. There was a no-host bar and lunch included a Brown Derby Chopped salad followed by a flourless chocolate cake topped with fresh berries for dessert. The Diamond drawing awarded the lucky winner a stunning 18kt white gold, diamond necklace valued at$3,000 and a First Prize drawing included a two night stay at the Montage Beverly Hills.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Stephanie Hughes and Catina Gonzalez. Michele Dahlerbruch, Julie Patterson and Tracy Lazarus. The luxe table centerpieces. Jill Pasant, Virginia Butler and Janis Farran. Dr. JJ Levenstein, Joyce Komatsu and Cristina Ferrare. Linda Marlo, Janis Farran and Linda Igo. Ellen Schuchert, Sally Hill and Lynn Densmore. Joyce Komatsu, Linda Igo and Ann Cooper. Jan Sharpe, Jacqueline Glass and Robin Haney.