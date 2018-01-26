Spotlight on the hill – The Shriver’s Annual Arty Party

The slogan is “Come one, come all’ to the Shrivers annual gathering in their Tuscan style courtyard, once called the Farmstead. Jean, Charlie and Steve Shriver are the gracious hosts who open their iconic home to over 25 different local artists who display their works just in time for gift giving around the holidays. While the original oils on canvas are displayed on easels throughout, there are also ceramicists, jewelers, and artists of every medium, many who come annually. Guests come and park in gravel lots to shop and drink wine with their Portuguese Ben neighbors.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Marty Redfield and her dog Mattie, Tom Redfield and Joan Wright. Don Christy and Nic Vaughan. John White, Jean Shriver and Fred Shriver. Harpist and flutist entertained. Meredith Grenier and De De Hicks. Bernard Fallon. Stephen Mirich, Steve Dair and Bernard Fallon. Emily and Tim Vaughan, Tracy England and Bob Mennig.