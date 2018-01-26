Advertisement
 Added on January 26, 2018  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – The Shriver’s Annual Arty Party

The slogan is “Come one, come all’ to the Shrivers annual gathering in their Tuscan style courtyard, once called the Farmstead. Jean, Charlie and Steve Shriver are the gracious hosts who open their iconic home to over 25 different local artists who display their works just in time for gift giving around the holidays. While the original oils on canvas are displayed on easels throughout, there are also ceramicists, jewelers, and artists of every medium, many who come annually. Guests come and park in gravel lots to shop and drink wine with their Portuguese Ben neighbors.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

by Judy Rae

