Spotlight on the hill – Roaring ‘20s Elegance

Intermittent lightning lit up the fall sky on September 10, but there was no raining on this fete hosted by the Villa Narcissa and Friends of the Library. This was an enchanted evening with costumed Roaring Twenties attire amidst a backdrop of Palos Verdes glamour and steeped in rich history. The Vanderlip family was present including Narcissa and her sister, Katrina Vanderlip who flew in from New York and auctioned off one of her original watercolors of the Villa Narcissa to benefit the Friends of the Library. More than 200 guests donated close to $50,000 to support library programs and services. Notable sponsors included Continental Development Corporation, the Jacqueline Glass Family, Malaga Bank and Premier Bank of Palos Verdes.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian