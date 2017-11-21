Advertisement
 Added on November 21, 2017  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – PVPHS Athletic Booster Club

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

The Annual 27th All Sports Kick-Off Party, hosted by Mark and Rosa Easton of Rolling Hill, included parents, coaches, students and fans. Along with Mexican fare provided by the South Bay’s Taco Man, there was a no host bar and performances by the PVPHS band, drill team and cheerleading squads. The club seeks to raise $250,00 each year year for coaching assistants, and maintenance of the softball and track fields, tennis courts and pool and track fields. Premier Bank of Palos Verdes was the signature sponsor.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login