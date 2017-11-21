Spotlight on the hill – PVPHS Athletic Booster Club
The Annual 27th All Sports Kick-Off Party, hosted by Mark and Rosa Easton of Rolling Hill, included parents, coaches, students and fans. Along with Mexican fare provided by the South Bay’s Taco Man, there was a no host bar and performances by the PVPHS band, drill team and cheerleading squads. The club seeks to raise $250,00 each year year for coaching assistants, and maintenance of the softball and track fields, tennis courts and pool and track fields. Premier Bank of Palos Verdes was the signature sponsor.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
