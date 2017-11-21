Spotlight on the hill – PV Land Conservancy

The Palos Verdes Land Conservancy, in partnership with Terranea Resort and Whole Foods Market, presented their annual Garden-to-Table Dining Experience on October 15. Since PVLC’s inception in 1988, they have helped preserve over 1,600 acres of open space and establish nearly 42 miles of public trails on the preserves. This year’s Pastoral Dinner highlighted the Peninsula’s Mediterranean climate, native habitat and unique biodiversity. The evening showcased California handcrafted, organic and sustainable food and wine unique to Palos Verdes climate. Terri A. Haack, a member of the Conservancy’s President’s Advisory Council and President of Terranea Resort, told guests, “Executive Chef Ibarra and the Conservancy team have created a unique experience that will benefit and support an important cause, close to all of our hearts — preserving our natural landscape.”

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Terri A. Haack, Andrea Vona, Sharon Ryan and Diana Heffernan-Schrader. Becky Cool, Janet Grothe, Diana Bailey and Dr. Cassie Jones. Bruce Biesman-Simons, Charlotte and Dr. Allen Ginsburg and Dr. Cassie Jones Steven Geraghty, Terri A. Haack, Jacqueline Glass and Jen Roth. Terranea Chef Bernard Ibarra. A Garden-to-Table dining experience. Kahlil Sabbagh and Ginger Smith. Joe Baker and Alex Perez. Melissa and Jeff Ginsburg. Dr. Cassie Jones and Lou Enstead. Bill Ailor and Charlotte Ginsburg. Kelly and Art Lucera.