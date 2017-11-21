Advertisement
 Added on November 21, 2017  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – PV Land Conservancy

The Palos Verdes Land Conservancy, in partnership with Terranea Resort and Whole Foods Market, presented their annual Garden-to-Table Dining Experience on October 15. Since PVLC’s inception in 1988, they have helped preserve over 1,600 acres of open space and establish nearly 42 miles of public trails on the preserves. This year’s Pastoral Dinner  highlighted the Peninsula’s Mediterranean climate, native habitat and unique biodiversity. The evening showcased California handcrafted, organic and sustainable food and wine unique to Palos Verdes climate. Terri A. Haack, a member of the Conservancy’s President’s Advisory Council and President of Terranea Resort, told guests, “Executive Chef Ibarra and the Conservancy team have created a unique experience that will benefit and support an important cause, close to all of our hearts — preserving our natural landscape.”

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

by Judy Rae

