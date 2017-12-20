Spotlight on the hill – PV Juniors Denim and Diamonds

The Palos Verdes Junior Women’s Club celebrated 60 years of service to the South Bay community at a sold out December 3 luncheon at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. Focusing on raising monies for charities that serve women and children in crisis, PV Juniors has supported Pediatric Therapy Network, Cancer Support Community and the Harbor Interfaith Services during the 2016 and 2017 years. Guests were dazzled with a myriad of festive holiday boutique shopping vendors and a basket raffle. The Club lunch included a Bijoux salad with candied pecans and pears, along with a Rustler’s roast and flourless chocolate cake garnished with fresh berries and whipped cream. The live auction items included a Lakers Sports Package valued at $2,500, a Sheraton Steamboat Springs Spring Ski package valued at $6,000 and an Aloha first class Kauai vacation valued at $4,000.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Kandis Wannamaker and Sara Cho. Eunice Sheng and Yvonne Liu. Jerry Schwartz. Leah Lengkeek, Paula Lengkeek, Jill Medawar and Donna Scherlacher. Filomeno Monteon. Maura Mizuguchi and Amy Dox Shapiro. Edna Campbell. Linda Navarro-Snell, Diane Barber and Silvia Van Dusen. Mandi Leonard, Susan Sandler and Alla Kerker. Linda Navarro-Snell and Christine Petti MD.