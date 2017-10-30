Spotlight on the hill – Portuguese Bend Horse Show

Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital held their main fundraiser on September 8 — 10 at Ernie Howlett Park in Rolling Hills Estates. This was the 60th year of the Portuguese Bend National Horse Show benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). This year’s proceeds will provide support for the CHLA Associates Endowed Chair for the Chief of the Children’s Orthopaedic Center, as well as The Associates Endowment for Liver and Intestinal Research. The theme for this year’s horse show was “Stirrup Hope – the Story of our Lives.” In addition to the three day horse show, the weekend featured a children’s carnival, food booths, a boutique, a Saturday Night BBQ dinner and special events, varying from miniature therapy horses to the Long Beach Mounted Police.

Photos by Flora Fairchild