Spotlight on the hill – peninsula Seniors

The Doubletree by Hilton was the venue for this year’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Show Fundraiser to benefit the Peninsula Seniors. In the morning, the boutique opened, followed by lunch and a seasonal fashion show with member models, including Peninsula Chamber Citizen of the Year Jackie Crowley. The fashions were provided by Chicos and Saga and the jewelry was from Kendra Scott and Roxanne Lawrence. Contributor Pam Barrett-Hill, who claimed she never wins anything was among the lucky raffle winners.

Photos by Tony LaBruno

Margie Beierschmitt and Susan Barber. Elaine Clark, Lianne LaReine and Lenore Manlief. Ruth Baumann and Dr. Marion Somers. Barbara Benson, Darlene Sowers, Lee Mason and Dorothy Piurkowsky. Jackie Crowley, Ruth Baumann and Pam Barrett- Hill with her winning ticket. Laurie Glover and Gloria Mangano. Linda Cavette. Ginny Skalbania and Pam Barrett-Hill. Darlene Sowers, Linda Cavette, Ruth Baumann and Melinda Gann.