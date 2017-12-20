Advertisement
 Added on December 20, 2017  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – Peninsula Rotary Honors

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Nine Peninsula educators were honored by their colleagues at a November dinner, hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Rotary Club. The Rotary Club has sponsored this annual event for the last decade, and prior to that was a co-sponsor for the 37 year old event. Rotarians joined 260 guests at the Palos Verdes Golf Club to honor Sandra Kim from Ridgecrest Intermediate School, Michael Fileta from Marymount California University, Jennifer Stoddart from Montemalaga Elementary School, Kat Banales from Peninsula Heritage School, Lieutenant Nathan Darling from the College for Officer Training of The Salvation Army, Katherine Hagee from Rolling Hills Preparatory School, Molly Amloyan from Vista Grande Elementary School, Lindsay Dorman from Chadwick School and Nicole Thompson, a teacher at Palos Verdes High School. Funds raised enable the PVP Rotary Club to provide academic and STEM scholarships.

Photos by CMS Design Photo

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login