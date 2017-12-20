Spotlight on the hill – Peninsula Rotary Honors

Nine Peninsula educators were honored by their colleagues at a November dinner, hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Rotary Club. The Rotary Club has sponsored this annual event for the last decade, and prior to that was a co-sponsor for the 37 year old event. Rotarians joined 260 guests at the Palos Verdes Golf Club to honor Sandra Kim from Ridgecrest Intermediate School, Michael Fileta from Marymount California University, Jennifer Stoddart from Montemalaga Elementary School, Kat Banales from Peninsula Heritage School, Lieutenant Nathan Darling from the College for Officer Training of The Salvation Army, Katherine Hagee from Rolling Hills Preparatory School, Molly Amloyan from Vista Grande Elementary School, Lindsay Dorman from Chadwick School and Nicole Thompson, a teacher at Palos Verdes High School. Funds raised enable the PVP Rotary Club to provide academic and STEM scholarships.

Photos by CMS Design Photo

Andrew DeBlock, Allan Bond; Dr. Don Austin and Dr. Matthew Horvath. Honorees (Front) Nicole Thompson, Sandra Kim, Jennifer Stoddart, Lindsay Dorman and (Back) Kat Banales, Molly Amloyan, Nathan Darling, Michael Fileta and Katherine Hagee. Joan Behrens, Honoree Kat Banales and Patricia Cailler. Cathy Gilbert, Shirley Omori, Melissa and Rick Bradley. Dr. Jim Hartman, Dr. Ariane Schauer and Harry Kitter. James Moore, Phyllis Pelezzare, Robert and Suzi Gulcher.