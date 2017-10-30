Spotlight on the hill – Palos Verdes Community

Ann and David Buxton opened up their Palos Verdes Tuscan style estate to host a fundraiser for the Torrance Police Foundation. The organization’s mission statement is to “stand behind those who wear the badge” by appealing to the community to support public safety projects. The grants issued by the Torrance Police Foundation (TPF) to the police department fund projects that typically are not covered by the police department budget. Among the guests were Torrance Mayor Pat Furey and members of the police department. A drone demonstration was presented by Torrance Police Office Matthew Slawson. To learn more visit www.TorrancePoliceFoundation.org.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian